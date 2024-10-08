Previous
Day 281/366. The Light Organ, part of Sensoria Festival. by fairynormal
267 / 365

Day 281/366. The Light Organ, part of Sensoria Festival.

Day 281/366. The Light Organ, part of Sensoria Festival. It's a really fun, voice activated light installation with microphones for visitors to speak, sing or make noises into.
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Samantha W

@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise