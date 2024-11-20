Previous
Day 325/366. Beaded purse. by fairynormal
Day 325/366. Beaded purse.

Day 325/366. Beaded cat purse. In this, are all the bits of money I have found this year. So far it totals the grand sum of £2.85!
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Samantha W

@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
