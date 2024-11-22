Sign up
312 / 365
Day 327/366. Regeneration.
Day 327/366. What's the old saying? You can't make a silk purse out of a sow's ear. Christmas lights amongst the chaotic city centre regeneration.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
0
0
Samantha W
@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
312
photos
6
followers
4
following
85% complete
View this month »
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
Views
0
365
Galaxy A55 5G
22nd November 2024 5:18pm
