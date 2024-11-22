Previous
Day 327/366. Regeneration. by fairynormal
Day 327/366. Regeneration.

Day 327/366. What's the old saying? You can't make a silk purse out of a sow's ear. Christmas lights amongst the chaotic city centre regeneration.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Samantha W

@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
