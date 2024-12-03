Previous
Day 338/366. Sacred Heart church. by fairynormal
323 / 365

Day 338/366. Sacred Heart church.

Day 338/366. The sun shining through the windows of Sacred Heart church.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Samantha W

@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact