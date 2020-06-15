Sign up
Photo 1287
Selden Creek Preserve
This was the location for our 2.5 mile hike this morning. There were millions of ferns. We also saw a lot of old growth trees, some glacial stone and lots of white mountain laurel, the CT state flower.
15th June 2020
15th Jun 20
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: After passing photo #1600, I now only post when the spirit moves me so you will see gaps in my project. I still try...
Tags
green
,
trees
,
landscape
,
connecticut
,
forest
,
ferns
,
selden creek preserve
,
the nature conservancy
