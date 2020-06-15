Previous
Next
Selden Creek Preserve by falcon11
Photo 1287

Selden Creek Preserve

This was the location for our 2.5 mile hike this morning. There were millions of ferns. We also saw a lot of old growth trees, some glacial stone and lots of white mountain laurel, the CT state flower.
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: After passing photo #1600, I now only post when the spirit moves me so you will see gaps in my project. I still try...
352% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise