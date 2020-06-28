Sign up
Photo 1293
After the Rain
Everything was dew laden yesterday after the rain. I have a good app on my iPhone XS called Camera+2, which has a great macro setting to get in really close.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: After passing photo #1600, I now only post when the spirit moves me so you will see gaps in my project. I still try...
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
27th June 2020 6:53pm
nature
,
leaf
,
macro
,
rain
,
close-up
,
dew
,
outdoor
,
dewdrop
,
camera+2
