Photo 1297
Longhorn Beetle on Queen Anne's lace
We hiked a woodland trail in The Preserve in Essex, CT today and came out to an open field.
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
2
0
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: After passing photo #1600, I now only post when the spirit moves me so you will see gaps in my project. I still try...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
insect
,
beetle
,
blossom
,
botanical
,
wildflower
,
outdoor
,
queen anne's lace
,
longhorn beetle
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
I took a shot like this yesterday, Allison, but it didn’t come out nearly as good as yours. Great shot, great focus & detail
July 13th, 2020
Allison Maltese
@mjmaven
There is a macro setting on my Camera+2 app on my iPhone, and I am getting great results with it.
July 13th, 2020
