Previous
Next
Turkey Tail Fungi by falcon11
Photo 1318

Turkey Tail Fungi

My favorite of the many mushrooms we saw on our 3.5 mile hike into the woods of East River Preserve this morning.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: After passing photo #1600, I now only post when the spirit moves me so you will see gaps in my project. I still try...
361% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise