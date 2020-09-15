Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1320
Bumblebee Heaven
The fall sedums are teeming with bumblebees and honeybees. They seem to share space without any posturing or territorial disputes. A good lesson for us humans.
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: After passing photo #1600, I now only post when the spirit moves me so you will see gaps in my project. I still try...
1320
photos
36
followers
18
following
361% complete
View this month »
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
15th September 2020 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
bee
,
macro
,
pink
,
outdoors
,
close-up
,
insect
,
autumn
,
botanical
,
bumblebee
,
sedum
Shirley
ace
Gorgeous pic, great detail....FAV !
September 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close