Bumblebee Heaven by falcon11
Photo 1320

Bumblebee Heaven

The fall sedums are teeming with bumblebees and honeybees. They seem to share space without any posturing or territorial disputes. A good lesson for us humans.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: After passing photo #1600, I now only post when the spirit moves me so you will see gaps in my project. I still try...
361% complete

Shirley ace
Gorgeous pic, great detail....FAV !
September 16th, 2020  
