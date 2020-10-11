Previous
Mystery Plant by falcon11
Photo 1339

Mystery Plant

I saw this beautiful form on the ground at the edge of one of the Bauer Park Community Gardens. It looks like a flat radicchio, but I really don't know what it is.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
falcon11
366% complete

Peter Dulis ace
Love it
October 11th, 2020  
