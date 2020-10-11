Sign up
Photo 1339
Mystery Plant
I saw this beautiful form on the ground at the edge of one of the Bauer Park Community Gardens. It looks like a flat radicchio, but I really don't know what it is.
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
1
1
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: After passing photo #1600, I now only post when the spirit moves me so you will see gaps in my project. I still try...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
10th October 2020 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lettuce
,
macro
,
close-up
,
garden
,
weed
,
texture
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
October 11th, 2020
