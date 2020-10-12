Previous
Seasonal Blending by falcon11
Photo 1340

Seasonal Blending

Spring slipping into summer and then sliding into autumn, courtesy of an iPhone app.
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
