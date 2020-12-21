Previous
Next
Prince of the Backyard by falcon11
Photo 1390

Prince of the Backyard

I have called my cardinals Prince and Princess for many years, since they started coming to my dining room window for peanuts. This one is very shy and elusive, and keeps his distance.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
380% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise