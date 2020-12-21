Sign up
Photo 1390
Prince of the Backyard
I have called my cardinals Prince and Princess for many years, since they started coming to my dining room window for peanuts. This one is very shy and elusive, and keeps his distance.
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
21st December 2020 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
snow
,
nature
,
winter
,
bird
,
outdoors
,
evergreen
,
cardinal
