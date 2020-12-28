Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1395
Late Afternoon Bauer Park
There was a scrim of ice on the pond this afternoon, still water and some beautiful reflections.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
1395
photos
38
followers
17
following
382% complete
View this month »
1388
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
28th December 2020 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
ice
,
reflection
,
water
,
winter
,
branches
,
pond
,
outdoor
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close