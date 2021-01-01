Previous
The Power of Water by falcon11
Photo 1398

The Power of Water

The water was rushing this morning on the Hammonasset River. We have had a lot of rain the past month or so, and the rivers and streams are high.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
