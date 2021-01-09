Previous
Black Squirrel by falcon11
Black Squirrel

The grey squirrels in the yard chased this one off when it first appeared in our yard, but now they will eat together, although with some distance between them. I shot this through the dining room window, so it may not be as sharp as it could be.
Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
