Photo 1403
Black Squirrel
The grey squirrels in the yard chased this one off when it first appeared in our yard, but now they will eat together, although with some distance between them. I shot this through the dining room window, so it may not be as sharp as it could be.
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
10th January 2021 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
animal
,
outdoors
,
mammal
,
black squirrel
