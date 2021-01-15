Previous
Sunset - Trolley Rd by falcon11
Photo 1409

Sunset - Trolley Rd

Filling in with this shot from yesterday. I didn't shoot for 3 days and then had three images to share from 1.18.
15th January 2021

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
@falcon11
386% complete

Monica
Stunning sunset!
January 19th, 2021  
