Photo 1413
Side View
The barred owl is back today roosting in the pine tree. According to what I read, it isn't likely to have a nest in the pine tree, but needed a place to sleep during the day and not be bothered by agitated small birds.
http://ospreytrax.com/Osprey_Migration/BDOW/basics.htm
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
pine
,
bird
,
woods
,
woodland
,
owl
,
outdoor
,
pine tree
,
barred owl
