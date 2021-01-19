Previous
Side View by falcon11
Side View

The barred owl is back today roosting in the pine tree. According to what I read, it isn't likely to have a nest in the pine tree, but needed a place to sleep during the day and not be bothered by agitated small birds.

http://ospreytrax.com/Osprey_Migration/BDOW/basics.htm
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

