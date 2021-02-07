Sign up
Photo 1423
Fishing
This brown pelican was dive-bombing in the surf in search of some breakfast.
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
0
0
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
bird
,
action
,
beach
,
ocean
,
waves
,
pelican
,
wings
,
surf
,
florida
,
water bird
