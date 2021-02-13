Sign up
Photo 1429
Looking Up
We were sitting on the dock at the bay and this egret flew over my head. I had my camera set for a high shutter speed in advance.
More info here if you are interested:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_egret
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
13th February 2021 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
sky
,
bird
,
flight
,
wings
,
egret
,
florida
,
great white egret
,
great egret
