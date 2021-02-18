Previous
Next
Great Blue Heron by falcon11
Photo 1434

Great Blue Heron

Today's bird may be the same heron we saw on the first day of our arrival at the beginning of the month. It was in the same spot at Coquina Beach.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
392% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a wonderful shot of him - love those feathers on top!
February 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise