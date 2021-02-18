Sign up
Photo 1434
Great Blue Heron
Today's bird may be the same heron we saw on the first day of our arrival at the beginning of the month. It was in the same spot at Coquina Beach.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
18th February 2021 10:30am
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
beach
,
heron
,
outdoor
,
florida
,
grasses
,
great blue heron
Milanie
ace
What a wonderful shot of him - love those feathers on top!
February 18th, 2021
