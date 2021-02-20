Previous
Perching by falcon11
Perching

This osprey was right overhead as we walked along the sidewalk to our car. Its nesting platform was near by, and the babies were loud. Maybe it needed a little me-time.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
February 20th, 2021  
