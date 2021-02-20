Sign up
Photo 1436
Perching
This osprey was right overhead as we walked along the sidewalk to our car. Its nesting platform was near by, and the babies were loud. Maybe it needed a little me-time.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
nature
sky
bird
outdoors
florida
telephone pole
osprey
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
February 20th, 2021
