Photo 1438
Up to No Good
There are lots of black vultures in this part of Florida. I even saw them on the beach one day. This one in front is giving me the evil eye.
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3
Main Album
ILCE-6600
22nd February 2021 9:57am
tree
,
branch
,
nature
,
bird
,
vulture
,
outdoor
,
florida
,
black vulture
