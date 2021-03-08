Previous
Low Tide by falcon11
Photo 1450

Low Tide

The tide at Chaffinch Island Park was as low as I have ever seen it. I am having issues with my desktop computer and cannot download from my camera, so I will have to make do with my phone for the time being.
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
397% complete

