Previous
Next
Photo 1450
Low Tide
The tide at Chaffinch Island Park was as low as I have ever seen it. I am having issues with my desktop computer and cannot download from my camera, so I will have to make do with my phone for the time being.
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
0
0
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
1450
photos
40
followers
18
following
397% complete
View this month »
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
8th March 2021 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
log
,
branch
,
nature
,
rocks
,
beach
,
landscape
,
connecticut
,
outdoor
,
shoreline
,
low tide
