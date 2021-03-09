Sign up
Photo 1451
Great Egret Painting
Just filling in a hole in my project with this piece of digital art I made last fall.
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
1457
photos
40
followers
18
following
399% complete
View this month »
1450
1451
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
2
Main Album
11th October 2020 8:18pm
bird
painting
beak
egret
artistic
painterly
digital art
fotoda
