Photo 1465
Floor Shadows
A little digital art to perk up this raw day.
24th March 2021
24th Mar 21
2
0
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
1465
photos
43
followers
18
following
1458
1459
1460
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
Milanie
ace
Pretty neat abstract
March 24th, 2021
Alison Tomlin
ace
Great lines and colours.
March 24th, 2021
