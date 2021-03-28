Sign up
Photo 1469
Fogged In Today
The weather is very changeable here in New England. Today it has been raining heavily off and on. Here is the view of the back yard.
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Views
2
2
Main Album
ILCE-6600
28th March 2021 4:12pm
Public
tree
,
nature
,
outdoors
,
rain
,
fog
,
landscape
,
monochrome
,
misty
