Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1556
Sailing Lessons off Chaffinch Island Park
This scene was from my morning walk yesterday with a friend from high school. It has been brutally hot - the heat index is 102 degrees today, but there was a little breeze yesterday in the shady areas of the park.
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
1556
photos
46
followers
20
following
426% complete
View this month »
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
29th June 2021 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
boats
,
connecticut
,
sailboats
,
long island sound
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close