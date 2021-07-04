Previous
Busy Bees by falcon11
Busy Bees

There was a long row of Purple Coneflowers planted at Bauer Park, and the bees were all over them.
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
PhotoCrazy ace
Wondeful capture!
July 4th, 2021  
