Photo 1566
Standing Out in a Crowd
A lot of mushrooms popped up after the rain. This one appeared in our clover laden lawn.
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
nature
green
mushroom
outdoors
clover
lawn
fungi
