Spicebush Swallowtail Caterpillar by falcon11
Spicebush Swallowtail Caterpillar

It was pretty dark on this cloudy day in the woods, but I spotted this caterpillar munching on a type of spicebush shrub - its host plant.
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
