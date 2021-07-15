Previous
Next
Phlox Close-Up by falcon11
Photo 1570

Phlox Close-Up

I have spent most of the week with my brothers and niece clearing trails in the woods and doing heavy pruning on our family property, so there hasn't been much time for anything else. Here is a quick macro shot of one of my 5 phlox varieties.
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
430% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise