Photo 1570
Phlox Close-Up
I have spent most of the week with my brothers and niece clearing trails in the woods and doing heavy pruning on our family property, so there hasn't been much time for anything else. Here is a quick macro shot of one of my 5 phlox varieties.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
1952
photos
45
followers
19
following
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
1570
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
pink
,
close-up
,
phlox
,
camera+2
