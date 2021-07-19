Previous
Purples by falcon11
Purples

The hosta self-sowed and grew up in the middle of the hydrangea bush. Conditions haven't always been right for the hydrangeas, but this year there are lots of blooms.
Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Allison Williams ace
Wonderful color.
July 20th, 2021  
