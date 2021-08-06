Sign up
Photo 1590
At the Pond
I am starting to work on a book about our family's 3/4 acre wildlife pond. I may use this image for the cover. The pond is spring-fed and was dug out of a swamp with a dragline in the 1960s.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
1972
photos
46
followers
19
following
435% complete
1583
1584
1585
1586
1587
1588
1589
1590
nature
,
wildlife
,
deer
,
frog
,
landscape
,
fall
,
autumn
,
connecticut
,
pond
,
collage
,
foliage
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely capture
August 7th, 2021
