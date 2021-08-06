Previous
At the Pond by falcon11
At the Pond

I am starting to work on a book about our family's 3/4 acre wildlife pond. I may use this image for the cover. The pond is spring-fed and was dug out of a swamp with a dragline in the 1960s.
Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture
August 7th, 2021  
