Previous
Next
Photo 1598
Late Day Light
...in the Bauer Park community gardens.
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
1981
photos
46
followers
19
following
437% complete
View this month »
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
1596
1597
1598
Latest from all albums
1592
1593
1594
1595
383
1596
1597
1598
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
16th August 2021 6:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
garden
,
summer
,
sunflower
,
botanical
,
backlight
Diana
ace
Gorgeous light and capture.
August 17th, 2021
