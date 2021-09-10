Previous
Next
Morning Light by falcon11
Photo 1615

Morning Light

I was up and out early and stopped at Olmsted Outlook, a Guilford Land Trust Property on the East River with a few perennial gardens. It was very windy at the time, so I kicked up my ISO and shutter speed to keep things in focus.
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
442% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise