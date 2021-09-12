Previous
Next
The Last of the Phlox? by falcon11
Photo 1617

The Last of the Phlox?

The weather continues to be summer-like here despite the shortening of the days. The pollinators are active and there are still some phlox in full bloom in the back garden.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
443% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise