Photo 1617
The Last of the Phlox?
The weather continues to be summer-like here despite the shortening of the days. The pollinators are active and there are still some phlox in full bloom in the back garden.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2000
photos
47
followers
19
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
11th September 2021 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
garden
,
botanical
,
blossoms
,
perennial
,
phlox
