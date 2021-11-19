Previous
Next
Lit Maple Leaf by falcon11
Photo 1670

Lit Maple Leaf

A little afternoon light on the leaves on the lawn.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
458% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and backlighting.
November 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise