Dawn Redwood by falcon11
Dawn Redwood

This deciduous evergreen turns orange and loses its needles in the fall. Ours is a large and magnificent tree planted by the former owner who was a landscape designer.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Allison Maltese

Diana ace
Wonderful colours and texture against that beautiful sky.
November 22nd, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
We have one of these beauties…also really big. I love it this time of year in the golden hour
November 22nd, 2021  
