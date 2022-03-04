Previous
A Sunflower Quilt Square by falcon11
A Sunflower Quilt Square

Sunflowers are all over Facebook, and I found this fabric design that I did years ago appropriate to keep the Ukrainian families in our thoughts. I can't imagine what they are going through, and I feel especially sorry for the children.
Allison Maltese

@falcon11
*lynn ace
Wonderful tribute
March 5th, 2022  
