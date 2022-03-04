Sign up
Photo 1757
A Sunflower Quilt Square
Sunflowers are all over Facebook, and I found this fabric design that I did years ago appropriate to keep the Ukrainian families in our thoughts. I can't imagine what they are going through, and I feel especially sorry for the children.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Tags
flowers
botanical
quilt
sunflowers
*lynn
ace
Wonderful tribute
March 5th, 2022
