Photo 1761
Sailing Away....
It was snowing and grey here today, so I am filling in with this image created from a photo I took last month.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
2
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2160
photos
51
followers
19
following
482% complete
1754
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
1760
1761
8
2
Main Album
3rd February 2022 6:01pm
water
,
boats
,
creative
,
ripples
,
sailboats
,
fotoda
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely capture
March 9th, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
So pretty!
March 10th, 2022
