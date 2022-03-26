Previous
All Spruced Up by falcon11
Photo 1776

All Spruced Up

We ran to Bauer Park before the storm moved in, but it was too windy to do much shooting. This Norway Spruce tree was full of new cones.
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

