Ready for Planting by falcon11
Photo 1778

Ready for Planting

We had a snow squall yesterday with unseasonably bitter winds, so I am filling in with this shot from our visit to the garden center earlier this month.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great shot. I love the composition and dof. The viewer's eye is kept in the frame, following the curve around to the back. Nicely done!
March 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
I can only agree with Kerry, love the light and droplets too.
March 29th, 2022  
