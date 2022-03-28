Sign up
Photo 1778
Ready for Planting
We had a snow squall yesterday with unseasonably bitter winds, so I am filling in with this shot from our visit to the garden center earlier this month.
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
2
2
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2179
photos
53
followers
19
following
487% complete
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
16th March 2022 10:08am
Privacy
Public
Tags
droplets
,
wire
,
backet
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Great shot. I love the composition and dof. The viewer's eye is kept in the frame, following the curve around to the back. Nicely done!
March 29th, 2022
Diana
ace
I can only agree with Kerry, love the light and droplets too.
March 29th, 2022
