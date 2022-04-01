Previous
Next
Egret on The Hunt by falcon11
Photo 1782

Egret on The Hunt

This posts marks 11 years since my first photo appeared on 365project.org on April 1, 2011. There are a few of you who have been with me for almost all of those years on this photographic journey, and I thank all of you for your comments and your virtual friendship. Plus I enjoy seeing your photos and have learned a lot from them.

As you might have guessed, we are in our southern home for a few weeks. Today I saw 7 kinds birds, a snake, manatees mating in the canal, lizards, a school of tiny fish, and a ghost crab. It is good to be here!
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
488% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow 11 years, that is amazing! Looks like you have some awesome wild / nature life around you in your southern home. Enjoy it.
April 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise