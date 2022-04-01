Egret on The Hunt

This posts marks 11 years since my first photo appeared on 365project.org on April 1, 2011. There are a few of you who have been with me for almost all of those years on this photographic journey, and I thank all of you for your comments and your virtual friendship. Plus I enjoy seeing your photos and have learned a lot from them.



As you might have guessed, we are in our southern home for a few weeks. Today I saw 7 kinds birds, a snake, manatees mating in the canal, lizards, a school of tiny fish, and a ghost crab. It is good to be here!