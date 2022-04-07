Sign up
Coquina Beach Jette
We got up and out early for a walk along the beach. There were few birds and even fewer intact shells, but it was peaceful with wonderful rolling and crashing waves.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Tags
beach
,
ocean
,
jet
,
florida
,
seascape
,
coquina beach
