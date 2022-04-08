Sign up
Photo 1789
The Church Water Garden
I always like visiting this little water garden at the Lord's Warehouse. There are interesting water lilies, lily pads and even a few tiny fish.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2193
photos
53
followers
19
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
8th April 2022 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pond
,
botanical
,
water lily
,
lily pad
,
water garden
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful!
April 8th, 2022
