Photo 1790
Bougainvillea
Just a quick shot of the lovely flowers in the church parking lot. No need to comment. It was incredibly windy this afternoon - poor conditions for any other photos.
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2194
photos
53
followers
19
following
View this month »
1783
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
Latest from all albums
1785
403
1786
404
1787
1788
1789
1790
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
9th April 2022 9:01am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
vine
,
botanical
,
magenta
,
floral
,
bougainvillea
