Photo 1799
Rita's Magnolia
My neighbor's magnolia is coming into full bloom, despite the cool weather we are having. I will get some better shots of it later this week when the winds die down and the sun comes out again.
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2207
photos
53
followers
20
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
17th April 2022 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
pink
,
spring
,
floral
,
magnolia
,
blossoms
