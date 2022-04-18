Previous
Rita's Magnolia by falcon11
Rita's Magnolia

My neighbor's magnolia is coming into full bloom, despite the cool weather we are having. I will get some better shots of it later this week when the winds die down and the sun comes out again.
falcon11
