Photo 1811
An Outdoor Snack
There is a lot of squirrel activity in the yard, and I suspect there are babies in one of the nests. My brother built this miniature picnic table, which the birds and the squirrels both prefer for their eating area.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
2
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2220
photos
53
followers
20
following
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
30th April 2022 5:03pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
animal
,
outdoors
,
picnic table
,
mammal
,
hosts
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Such a sweet shot. I love this little picnic table! Does he sell them?
May 2nd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
So cute. When COVID started and we sat home, we made one and it is still the number one spot for the squirels to be fed.
May 2nd, 2022
