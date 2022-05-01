Previous
An Outdoor Snack by falcon11
An Outdoor Snack

There is a lot of squirrel activity in the yard, and I suspect there are babies in one of the nests. My brother built this miniature picnic table, which the birds and the squirrels both prefer for their eating area.
Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Such a sweet shot. I love this little picnic table! Does he sell them?
May 2nd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
So cute. When COVID started and we sat home, we made one and it is still the number one spot for the squirels to be fed.
May 2nd, 2022  
