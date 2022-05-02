Previous
White Bleeding Hearts by falcon11
Photo 1812

White Bleeding Hearts

These white ones aren't all that common. Usually they are pink. This plant is a memory plant for our son who died in 2015. It has not missed blooming any year since it was planted.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
@falcon11
Esther Rosenberg ace
Very pretty. So sorry to hear about your son's passing. Beautiful flowers to remind him.
May 3rd, 2022  
