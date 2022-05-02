Sign up
Photo 1812
White Bleeding Hearts
These white ones aren't all that common. Usually they are pink. This plant is a memory plant for our son who died in 2015. It has not missed blooming any year since it was planted.
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
white
,
plant
,
flowers
,
hearts
,
botanical
,
bleeding hearts
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Very pretty. So sorry to hear about your son's passing. Beautiful flowers to remind him.
May 3rd, 2022
