Photo 1815
Saucer Magnolia
This big beautiful blossom is in my mother's garden, where I was working today. I did over 5 miles on my fitbit, so it is time to put my feet up!
5th May 2022
5th May 22
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
tree
flower
spring
botanical
magnolia
saucer magnolia
