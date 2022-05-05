Previous
Saucer Magnolia by falcon11
Photo 1815

Saucer Magnolia

This big beautiful blossom is in my mother's garden, where I was working today. I did over 5 miles on my fitbit, so it is time to put my feet up!
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
497% complete

Photo Details

